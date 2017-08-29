Gannon University Eclipse Balloon Team is Already Planning Next Project

Junior Carter Miller and Senior Donovan Starks joined the Gannon University Eclipse Balloon Team 18 months ago. Last week, the team launched a high altitude balloon from Cadiz, Kentucky, to capture the solar eclipse.

"So I worked on the RF payload, so pretty much, getting an incoming GPS signal, using an antenna, getting an incoming signal, and just transmitting it from one position to another," said Donovan Starks, an electrical engineering major.

This project collaborated with other colleges and universities across the country. Montana State University headed the project, and NASA funded it.

The goal was to have video and stills taken from the path along the total solar eclipse from Oregon to South Carolina.

"55 balloons that were launched, approximately 45-50 minutes after the initial launches, only seven of those balloons were still broadcasting, ours was one of them," said Dr. W. L. Scheller, Dean of the College of Engineering and Business. Dr. Scheller accompanied the team on the trip to help shoot video.

They launched the balloon at 12:40 p.m. central time, with the eclipse occurring at their location at 1:25 p.m.

"It was a very interesting moment. Especially the first two minutes when we didn't see it explode for some spontaneous failure, so it was very rewarding to see it go up in the sky," said Carter Miller, an electrical engineering major.

Once the balloon was up in the air, the team's next challenge was tracking the balloon. But the problem, they couldn't find a signal.

"During that process, I think we touched some of the wires that are sensitive to making some systems not function properly," said Wookwon Lee, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department.

A single wire could have caused the problem. Another issue was their lack of cell service. Two days later, a student saw a ping came through.

They tracked down the location, and had the police from that area mail the balloon to them.

They will now document each piece of data, and prepare for their next project which involves a cosmic ray.