United Way's 2-1-1 Service Now Available 24/7

The United Way's PA 2-1-1 Northwest service, which allows people in need to get social service information, is now operating 24/7/365, it announced Wednesday.

The United Way of Erie County first launched the 2-1-1 service May 23, 2017 to serve Erie, Warren and Venango Counties. It was only available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until now. The non-profit planned to expand its service to 24 hours per day by the end of the year, but it happened sooner than anticipated.

“We’re pleased that service has expanded to 24/7/365 sooner than expected,” said Mike Jaruszewicz, vice president of Community Impact at United Way, which is sponsoring the service in Erie County, in a news release.

2-1-1 is the social service equivalent of 9-1-1, the United Way says. People who need social services can dial the number from a landline or cell phone to talk to a trained professional who will put the caller in touch with the appropriate nonprofits that can provide help.

A website is also available here with the same information. There is a chat feature on the website. Anyone can also text their need and zip code to 898-211 to receive information by text.

This service has not been available since the 1990s in Erie County when the Erie Hotline was discontinued.

A 2015-2016 community health improvement plan identified a lack of a central resource as an "overarching challenge" that is impacting the health of Erie County residents, according to the United Way.

