Washington State Man Heading to Trial on Drug Charges - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Washington State Man Heading to Trial on Drug Charges

Posted: Updated:
Matthew D. Johnston Matthew D. Johnston

A Washington state man is heading to trial on charges,after police found him with more than two dozen pounds of drugs.

District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis bound over all charges against Mathew Johnston, 19, of Spokane, Washington, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

Troopers pulled over him for a traffic violation in July 25 on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township.

Johnston was found with around 26 pounds of marijuana and five grams of psychedelic mushrooms, according to State Police.

Police arrested Johnston on charges including possession with the intent to distribute, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He remains in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com