Washington State Man Heading to Trial on Drug Charges

A Washington state man is heading to trial on charges,after police found him with more than two dozen pounds of drugs.

District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis bound over all charges against Mathew Johnston, 19, of Spokane, Washington, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

Troopers pulled over him for a traffic violation in July 25 on Interstate 90 in Fairview Township.

Johnston was found with around 26 pounds of marijuana and five grams of psychedelic mushrooms, according to State Police.

Police arrested Johnston on charges including possession with the intent to distribute, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He remains in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed