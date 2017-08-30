Local First Responders Prepare for Possible Deployment to Texas - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local First Responders Prepare for Possible Deployment to Texas

Posted: Updated:
LAKE CITY, Pa. -

Local first responders are preparing in case they are deployed to Texas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Lake Shore Fire Department said on Facebook Wednesday it has been in contact with Lake City Fire Company and the Crawford County Scuba Team over the past 24 hours about the possible deployment.

If Lake City crews are deployed, Lake Shore said it would be able to send water rescue technicians if needed.

Lake City Fire Company said it has completed pre-deployment inspections on its equipment as the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency receives requests for teams available to provide assistance.

A crew of six water rescue technicians and two support staff have been assigned to the possible mission, according to Lake City Fire Company.

Lake City Fire Company has a water rescue truck, several rescue boats and a supply trailer ready.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com