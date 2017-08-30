Local First Responders Prepare for Possible Deployment to Texas

Local first responders are preparing in case they are deployed to Texas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Lake Shore Fire Department said on Facebook Wednesday it has been in contact with Lake City Fire Company and the Crawford County Scuba Team over the past 24 hours about the possible deployment.

If Lake City crews are deployed, Lake Shore said it would be able to send water rescue technicians if needed.

Lake City Fire Company said it has completed pre-deployment inspections on its equipment as the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency receives requests for teams available to provide assistance.

A crew of six water rescue technicians and two support staff have been assigned to the possible mission, according to Lake City Fire Company.

Lake City Fire Company has a water rescue truck, several rescue boats and a supply trailer ready.

