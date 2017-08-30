Staff Cuts Avoided at Edinboro University

We have learned today that there will be no cuts to any union positions at Edinboro University. School officials and APSCUF union leaders have been in negotiations since late March. The university had notified the faculty union of possible cuts at the end of the 2017 - 2018 academic year.

This Wednesday, the two sides announced they have avoided any cuts and will talk about the best way to utilize staff.

Dr. Marc Sylvester, the APSCUF President at Edinboro Univeristy says no layoffs are in sight.

University President Dr. H. Fred Walker will announce further plans for the school's future, Thursday, September 7.

