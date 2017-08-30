Staff Cuts Avoided at Edinboro University - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Staff Cuts Avoided at Edinboro University

Posted: Updated:

   We have learned today that there will be no cuts to any union positions at Edinboro University.  School officials and APSCUF union leaders have been in negotiations since late March. The university had notified the faculty union of possible cuts at the end of the 2017 - 2018 academic year. 

   This Wednesday, the two sides announced they have avoided any cuts and will talk about the best way to utilize staff. 
    Dr. Marc Sylvester, the APSCUF President at Edinboro Univeristy says no layoffs are in sight. 
    University President Dr. H. Fred Walker will announce further plans for the school's future, Thursday, September 7. 
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com