2-1-1 Service Expanding in Erie, Warren, Venango Counties

A service available in three Northwestern Pennsylvania counties is now expanding. It's called PA 2-1-1 Northwest. People only have to dial three numbers on their phone to receive help.

2-1-1 operates the same as 9-1-1. However, 9-1-1 is for emergency services assistance, 2-1-1 is for social services. The program was started in Erie, Warren, and Venango Counties in late May. It was available only on weekdays from 8am to 4:30 pm.



It was announced today that the service has been expanded to 24 hours a day..seven days a week. The United Way of Erie County is a sponsor. Bill Jackson,the agency's president, says the program has been very popular.

"We get lots of calls regarding utility assistance, rent assistance, veteran benefits. Any kind of social service need that people have a question, we get the call," Jackson said.

The PA 2-1-1 Northwest service has received over 1600 calls since it started on May 23.

