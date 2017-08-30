Avoid Fake Charities: Tips on Helping Texas in Harvey's Aftermath

The devastation in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, is prompting many people to do anything they can to help.

But how do you know your donations are getting right to where they need to be?

Erie News Now got some tips on how to help Texas, in the aftermath of Harvey.

The pictures we're seeing of the devastation in Texas are heart wrenching, so are the stories of people losing everything they own to floodwaters.

They need help, and they need it fast.

So if you have the means and you'd like to help financially in the recovery effort, there are lots of ways to do so.

National non-profit organizations as well as smaller groups in Texas are offering disaster relief right to those directly affected by Harvey, "We see an outpouring of people wanting to help, of course we also see the untrustworthy and unscrupulous people that create charity appeals that just aren't true," said Pamela Marlowe with Erie's Better Business Bureau office.

So we want to make sure your donation is getting to the people who need it the most.

Marlowe says the best thing you can do, is do your research, "Any legitimate organization will have that information readily accessible, such as where the donation, where the money or items will go to, how fast it'll get there, when it'll get there, where they're helping, how they're helping. They'll answer a variety of questions and they should have those question readily available such as on their website, or app, even if you call them they should provide that information," said Marlowe.

And there are many stories of individuals or families requesting help on their own through various online fundraising websites.

But Marlowe advises you to be cautions of crowdfunding, and understand what it's about, "Online nature is anonymous so it's hard to tell who exactly you're giving to, unless you know them personally," said Marlowe. "So when you're giving online to a crowdfunding site, you want to make sure you can verity who they are, in some cases the sites can't vet the poster as well, so whoever is hosting that fundraiser or donation collection, you don't know if you can trust them to do what they say they're going to do. So it's important to look up an organization or verify the person who you're donating to," Marlowe continued.



The American Red Cross is one of the Better Business Bureau's Accredited Charities.



Executive Director of Erie's Chapter, Pam Masi, says financial assistance is the best way to help in this time of need, "The best way you can help through the Red Cross is to give monetary donations. We purchase our supplies, our disaster relief supplies close, we use those funds to move vehicles, move people, 37 people went from Western Pennsylvania, two of them from Erie. So it's gas, all four of our emergency response vehicles in this area went down (to Texas), right now there's 200 vehicles down there which is two thirds of the Red Cross fleet, " said Masi.

Masi adds that the Red Cross spends .91 cents on each dollar directly on client services.

The American Red Cross provides disaster assistance through the generosity of donors and also the power of volunteers.

So if you're interested in volunteering, you can sign up at redcross.org and click on volunteer. You'll have to pass a background check, go through an orientation, and several hours of training.

So while you may not be able to head to Texas right away, Masi says the need will be there for some time, "This effort will last weeks and months ahead, so if you are interested in that type of disaster work, right now they're doing logistics, mass care feeding, emergency response vehicle driving, sheltering... but as the days go on we'll be doing damage assessment and long term case work and recovery," said Masi.



The BBB suggests visiting Give.org for charity reviews.

The following are a list of BBB Accredited Charities that are raising funds for Hurricane Harvey relief assistance: