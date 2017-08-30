Lawyer for Erie Police Officer Charged in Fatal Crash Requests Evidence

The lawyer of the Erie Police officer who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a deadly crash is asking for more evidence to be handed over before she is sentenced.

Cheryl Frey, 46, pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and DUI of the highest rate earlier this month.

The February crash on Route 99 in McKean claimed the life of 57-year-old Wade Schultze.

During a motion for discovery hearing Wednesday, Frey's lawyer Andrew Sissini asked the district attorney's office to hand over the black box from Schultze's vehicle.

He wants to know how fast Frey and Shultze were going at the time of the crash.

Judge Dan Brabender said he will make a decision by the end of the week.

Frey's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.