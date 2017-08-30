Rubble Remains Along Main Street After Months Old Fire in Falcon - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rubble Remains Along Main Street After Months Old Fire in Falconer, NY



There is still a pile of rubble after a fire months ago that tore through several area businesses in the Village of Falconer. One local business owner is speaking out about safety around that area on Main Street. The fire displaced 15 people in March. 
    No one was hurt, but Brian Nelson with the Falconer Vac Shop, says, he thinks the person that owns that area should at least put a secure fence around the rubble to keep kids out. 

Nelson says, "I've seen kids going in there, throwing bricks and stuff and if it's dangerous and if it's got asbestos in it, I don't know how they can not have it taken care of. If it's bad enough they can't take it to landfill, cuz they got asbestos in it, how can it be open for everybody in the Village of Falconer to breathe it all day?"

There is no time frame known, as to when the rubble will be cleaned up. 

