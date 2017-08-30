Millcreek School District Working on Bus Route Issues

When the buses roll out for a new school year in Millcreek, there are always a few transportation issues. But this year, with new routes planned for Millcreek's own students, and a lot of changing data from the reorganized Erie Catholic School System, it has been a bumpy ride, or no ride at all for some.

Joe Gusek, a Cathedral Prep sophomore rode a Millcreek bus to Prep all last year with no issues. Three days into this year, while he has been promised a ride, and given route information...the bus hasn't come. "They did not show up," Gusek said, "I stood out there until 7:15 and the bus still did not show up so we just, my parents just took me to school."

Gusek's father is frustrated. He has called both Millcreek School officials and their bus contractor, First Student. "I can tell you on Tuesday morning I called First Student, they said they had my child's name but there was no bus assigned." Gusek said. "So that tells me that somebody in administration on Millcreek side or First Student side isn't doing their job," Gusek added, "it's not a driver issue."

Millcreek Superintendent Bill Hall says complicating things even more, First Student's phones weren't working for a couple days...sending all calls to the district. And he says it's hard to give a parent accurate information, because routes are still being adjusted.

Once they get the data right, it takes five school days for a new route to take effect. Hall believes they need more buses and drivers to make it work. "In fact we're going to meet with the First Student management tomorrow, we need more drivers up here, we need some more buses because until we can get this ironed out...there just aren't enough drivers and buses," Hall said.

So for all the students who need to rely on the school bus, Erie News Now asked, will the route issues be resolved after labor day weekend? Hall was not optimistic. "It's a difficult situation right now, but we have to be patient, we have to ask for patience...we have to continue to ask parents to come up with an alternative plan to get their child to school while we work out these multiple issues."

