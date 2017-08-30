Gas Prices Expected to Increase 10-25 Cents - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gas Prices Expected to Increase 10-25 Cents

Gas prices are expected to increase nationally, including in Erie, because of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey shut down 13 refineries alone in the Houston area, and the extent of the damage remains unclear, according to David Poor, regional president for AAA Central.

There is not enough gas for the country as a whole because those refineries are not operating, Poor said.

You can expect prices at the gas pumps locally to increase 10, 15 or 25 cents over the next month or so, but some relief is expected to follow, he said.

"Labor Day is typically the end of the driving season, so with the surplus of crude oil and the end of the driving season, we probably would have seen gas prices come down," said Poor. "I expect that we probably will sometime in the fall see the prices come down because there is the surplus."

Poor said the demand for gasoline is also not the same as it was since the hurricane because many people in Texas have not been able to drive.

