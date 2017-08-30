Summer Midday Art Breaks Come to a Close at Erie Art Museum - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Summer Midday Art Breaks Come to a Close at Erie Art Museum

Posted: Updated:

The Erie Art Museum held its final mid-day art break for the summer. Every Wednesday from Noon until 1 p.m.all summer long, people have been able to enjoy live music, lunch at the museum's cafe and and free gallery tours. The Erie Chamber Orchestra Brass Quintet played the final summer session. 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
