Superior Court: Random Boat Inspections Unconstitutional in PA

What started as a day of boating for Frederick Karash and his friends, was quickly interrupted.

"How the PA Fish & Boat Commission came to the conclusion that they could go out and just do these random boardings, I don't understand it." said Karash.

In 2016, a water conservation officer boarded his boat for a random safety inspection.

"I was surprised that they stopped me,” said Karash. “People had warned me, they can do that to you, and I'm just thinking, no, they can't. But it happened.”

After searching his boat, the officer determined that there were not enough safety flotation devices on his craft and fined Karash $75.00.

"(The officer) comes back and he says, we're writing you a ticket for inadequate personal flotation devices,” said Karash. “I said to him, I don't understand how you came to that conclusion. I have plenty of life jackets on my boat."

Karash said that the officer did not have probable cause to search his boat, so he asked for the case to be thrown out in the Erie County Court of Common Pleas. He was found guilty of violating equipment requirements.

“I think most people don't challenge these little $130.00, $180.00 tickets because the amount of stress and drama that it brings to their life." said Karash.

Karash then appealed the ruling and won.

The Superior Court determined random searches without suspicion violate the 4th Amendment, which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures.

“I'm a U.S. Army Veteran,” said Karash. “I took an oath to the U.S. Constitution, so it's something I always cherished and I honor, and when I see public officials not honoring the Constitution, I think that people need to call them out.”

The ruling could now change the inspection law on Pennsylvania's waterways. An outcome, Karash is on board with.

"That's what I would hope to see moving forward,” said Karash. “Let people enjoy themselves without being harassed by the state."

The PA Fish & Boat Commission tells Erie News now that they will have a response to this ruling on Thursday.