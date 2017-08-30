Fairview Students Return to Class - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fairview Students Return to Class

Students in Fairview started the new school year Wednesday.

They made their way into class for the first time this year.

Students in Crawford Central, Penncrest and Conneaut Area School Districts in Crawford County also went back to school the same day.

School starts back up Tuesday for Warren County School District students.

