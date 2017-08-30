University Worker Takes Stand in Penn State Hazing Death Hearing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

University Worker Takes Stand in Penn State Hazing Death Hearing

Closing arguments have started in the case against the 18 Penn State fraternity brothers charged with the hazing death of a fellow pledge.

Wednesday marked day six of the marathon case in Centre County.

Five defense attorneys out of 16 issued their closing statements to the judge.

The focus of the case shifted Wednesday morning from the brothers to a university employee.

Erie attorney Leonard Ambrose called the full-time live-in resident and house adviser - Tim Bream, 56 - to the stand.

Bream currently works as the head athletic trainer for the Penn State football team.

Ambrose said with Bream in the house full-time, he should be able to provide some sort of key insight into what happened that night.

Bream did not testify about much and said he was more of a guidance counselor in the house and not the brother's superior. 

Closing arguments are expected to resume Thursday.

