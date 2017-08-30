Lawyer of Officer Involved in Fatal Crash Files Motion Before Se - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lawyer of Officer Involved in Fatal Crash Files Motion Before Sentencing

The lawyer of the Erie police officer, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a deadly crash, is asking for more evidence to be handed over before she is sentenced.

Earlier this month, Cheryl Frey, 47, pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and DUI of the highest rate.

The February crash on Route 99 in McKean, claimed the life of 57-year-old Wade Schulze.

During a motion for discovery hearing today, Frey's lawyer Andrew Sissini asked the Erie County District Attorney's Office to hand over the black box from Schulze's vehicle.

Sissini wants to know how fast both Frey and Shulze were going, at the time of the crash.

District Attorney Jack Daneri said that his office stopped gathering information on the case, after Frey pleaded guilty.

Judge Daniel Brabender said he will make a decision by the end of the week.

Frey's sentencing is scheduled for September 8.

