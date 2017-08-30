Diocese of Erie to Hold Collection This Weekend for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Other organizations in our area are working to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, including the Diocese of Erie.

They're joining in a national collection called on by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

All the parishes in the Diocese of Erie will be participating this weekend.

People can donate at a local parish or on the Diocese of Erie's website.

The Diocese of Erie participates in all national disasters, for Hurricane Katrina over 700,000 dollars was raised.

"When our brothers and sisters lose so much, their homes, their lives, possibly even their health over all of this, we have to reach out to them," urged Bishop Lawrence Persico.

Bishop Persico added that you can still donate after this weekend to the victims of Hurricane Harvey at your local parish.

To donate online visit, http://eriercd.org/ and click on "Donate: The Catholic Church Responds to Hurricane Harvey"

If you are writing a check, on the memo line: "Harvey Disaster Relief"