Diocese of Erie to Hold Collection This Weekend for Hurricane Ha - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Diocese of Erie to Hold Collection This Weekend for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Posted: Updated:

Other organizations in our area are working to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, including the Diocese of Erie.

They're joining in a national collection called on by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

All the parishes in the Diocese of Erie will be participating this weekend. 

People can donate at a local parish or on the Diocese of Erie's website.

The Diocese of Erie participates in all national disasters, for Hurricane Katrina over 700,000 dollars was raised.

"When our brothers and sisters lose so much, their homes, their lives, possibly even their health over all of this, we have to reach out to them," urged Bishop Lawrence Persico.

Bishop Persico added that you can still donate after this weekend to the victims of Hurricane Harvey at your local parish.

To donate online visit, http://eriercd.org/ and click on "Donate: The Catholic Church Responds to Hurricane Harvey"

If you are writing a check, on the memo line: "Harvey Disaster Relief" 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com