Presque Isle Lifeguards Look Ahead to Last Big Weekend

People had a cooler start to their summer at Presque Isle, but by July, the beaches were in full swing.

Lifeguard Manager Steve Dunsmore said it was a pretty "average" summer.

"The first responders certainly spend the majority of their time on the beaches patrolling the unguarded areas, and assisting the beach-goers, but we also go to any location on the park where somebody may have an injury," explained Dunsmore.

He said none of the calls were something they haven't experienced before. They ranged from bee stings, to bike falls, to medical emergencies.

"When you have park visitors and people on the park, they are all just things that we expected, and anticipated to deal with day in and day out," he said.

Although the season is quickly coming to an end, starting next month they'll be looking ahead to next year. By winter, they will be recruiting lifeguards for the 2018 summer.

"We are slowly in the process of slowly collecting information and data as to who may potentially return for next year. We will in September start to do some recruitment," said Dunsmore.

Dunsmore said they typically retain about 80-85 percent of their staff.

In January, they'll begin visiting the local high schools, universities and job fairs to recruit lifeguards.

Looking ahead to next year, they are excited to re-open beach 8, or Pettinato Beach after the construction updates.

Beaches 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 will be open for Labor Day weekend. The hours are:

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For information on lifeguard job positions, call the Tom Ridge Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 814-833-7424.

To be hired, you must be certified in adult, child, and infancy CPR, first aid certified, have your lifeguard certificate, be 16 years of age, and pass a physical requirement.