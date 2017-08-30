Battery Stolen from Medical Scooter in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Battery Stolen from Medical Scooter in Crawford County

A battery was stolen from a medical scooter sitting outside a Crawford County Residence Tuesday, according to State Police.

It happened in the 24500 block of Highways 89 and 77 in Sparta Township around 2 p.m.

The 84-year-old woman told troopers the Golden Eagle Medical Scooter was sitting in front of the residence when the theft happened.

A maroon car stopped nearby, and a white man with dark hair who was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts got out and took the battery from the scooter, investigators said.

An older white and gray haired woman was also seen inside the vehicle, according to troopers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Corry at 814-663-2043.

