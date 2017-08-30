The Power of Silence: Silent Walk to Promote Peace - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Power of Silence: Silent Walk to Promote Peace

ERIE, Pa. -

One group demonstrated a very quiet way to promote inner peace in our community. 

The Silent Peace Walk was initiated by the Benedictines for Peace in Erie. Hundreds of people came out to what was the first of a monthly Silent Peace Walk the group has put together.
The walk began and ended at the E 9th St playground.
The Benedictines for Peace say,

"This is in response to the escalating tensions and diverseness present in our country and our world."

Next month's silent peace walk will be held on Thursday, September 21st at the East Ave Boat Launch. Each walk will go from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

