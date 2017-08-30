Man Reported for Growing Marijuana on Another's Property - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Reported for Growing Marijuana on Another's Property

Troopers have recovered marijuana as part of an investigation into a man growing the drug on another person's property in Elk County.

The Fox Township property owner reported the 61-year-old man to State Police around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and removed various items including marijuana from the suspect's residence, according to State Police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

