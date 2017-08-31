Woman Charged for Stabbing Husband During Argument in Elk County

A woman was arrested for stabbing her husband with a knife during a verbal argument in Elk County Monday.

Theresa Steudler, 70, is charged with aggravated assault, simply assault and recklessly endangering another person. She was taken to the Elk County Prison on $50,000 bond.

It happened at a private residence in the 900 block of Silver Creek Road in Ridgway Township around 7:10 a.m.

Theresa Steudler used a knife to stab her husband - Ronald Steudler, 73 - in the upper right chest area during the fight, investigators said.

A family member who was inside the home but did not witness the incident contacted State Police.

Ronald Steudler was first treated at the Penn Highlands Elk hospital before being flown to an Altoona hospital.

He was in stable condition, according to troopers.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.