Improvements Start at Peach Street Intersection in City of Erie

The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at the store at 16039 Conneaut Lake Road.More >>
Vernon Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspicious death inside a Meadville business.More >>
The four-car accident happened around 2 p.m. near West 38th and Peach.More >>
Akeem Nixon, 26, of Erie, was charged with neglect of a care-dependent person and aggravated assault.More >>
Several area contractors and local businesses are stepping up to help an Erie family, in a time of tragedy.More >>
Brandon L. Murphy, 22, was located in the city of Jamestown Monday around 11 a.m. and arrested on warrants for criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.More >>
Erie Police have been taking part in a seat belt enforcement campaign the past two weeks and the results are in.More >>
