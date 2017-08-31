Improvements Start at Peach Street Intersection in City of Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Improvements Start at Peach Street Intersection in City of Erie

Work has started to improve safety and efficiency at West 29th/Moorhead and Peach Streets in the City of Erie, PennDOT announced Wednesday.

The improvements include updates to the existing traffic signal, construction of curb ramps, new signs and pavement markings and the installation of a planter box.

The project involved a 675-foot-long section of Peach Street, which extends both north and south of the intersection.

The work will be completed by mid-December 2017.

Drivers should not see any delays, but lane restrictions may be necessary.

Federal funs are paying for the $260,975 project.

