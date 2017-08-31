Rep. Mike Kelly to Hold Interactive Town Hall over Phone - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rep. Mike Kelly to Hold Interactive Town Hall over Phone

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R - PA) will host a telephone town hall meeting next week for his constituents, the Congressman's staff announced Wednesday.

The tele-town hall will give all Third District residents a chance to ask questions and get answers about current events and issues of general concern.

It is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Constituents can participate by dialing 877-228-2184 and using the event ID 19013.

Rep. Kelly released the following statement about the town hall:

“I look forward to once again connecting with my constituents during this interactive event and hearing their concerns about the important issues facing our country. This completely free and fully accessible format will allow thousands of individuals to share their views and get answers without having to travel anywhere. Last quarter’s successful event covered a wide range of topics and attracted more than 3,300 participants from all seven counties. Enabling constituents to participate from their own homes will once again help the greatest number of people easily join the conversation, especially busy parents and seniors. This proven format is all about providing the most convenient service to every Third District resident who wishes to engage in a constructive community discussion without any unnecessary distractions or disruptions.”

