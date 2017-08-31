Erie Attorney, Wife Donate $1M to Erie Community Foundation for Endowment

An Erie attorney and his wife have donated $1 million to establish an endowment fund at the Erie Community Foundation, the non-profit announced Wednesday.

Bob Dwyer and Ann Maureen "Mo" Dwyer said they decided to make the donation because they want to create opportunities for others in the Erie community, according to a news release.

The money will go to a variety of local non-profits picked by Dwyer and his wife, especially to help the less fortunate to preserve Erie's cultural offerings, said Mike Batchelor, President of the Erie Community Foundation.

The funds will eventually become unrestricted, so future boards of the Erie Community Foundation can use the money for the most pressing local needs.

Both Bob and Mo Dwyer said it is exciting to see the community grow and prosper and hope their gift can make a difference.

They met at Georgetown University and moved to Erie, where both pursued their careers. Bob joined the Knox Law Firm where he concentrates on business and tax and estate planning and trust administration. Mo taught nursing at Saint Vincent Hospital before working for 25 years at UPMC Hamot Medical Center.

The Dwyers are also active volunteers.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.