Police Investigators Now Assisting Fire Department on East 8th Street Fire Cause

  Fire investigators say they are now working with the Erie Police Department to determine how a fire started late last night on East 8th Street. Fire crews first got to the scene around 11:45 pm. It was believed the fire started in a couch, but investigators say it was actually in a poll of carpeting.  A man who was visiting his brother in that neighborhood saw a woman inside and when he spotted the flames, and took action. Investigators say he broke a window because he saw the woman inside, and hooked up a garden hose to get water onto the flames. Both a man and woman who were inside at the time and were not hurt. investigators say the home was under renovation.  
 

