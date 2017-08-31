Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects 08-31-17

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars,

This week they're searching Zachary Hickoff, 21. Sheriffs want him for possession with the intent to deliver drugs.

They're also asking for your help in finding Robert Crosby Jr., 46. He is wanted on charges of burglary.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 451-7436