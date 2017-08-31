Apple Cider Season Now Underway - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Apple Cider Season Now Underway

Posted: Updated:
Godfrey Run Cider Mill Godfrey Run Cider Mill

It is a sure sign that summer is ending.

Crews today began making the first batch of apple cider at Godfrey run Cider Mill in Lake City.

The apples, a mix of several varieties, are unloaded, washed then run through a grinder.

The apple mash is pressed.

The liquid is then treated with ultra violet light to ensure the cider is safe, then it is bottled for sale.

Workers are expected to use about 6,000 bushels of apples to make more than 16,000 gallons of cider of the next few months.

Godfrey Run Cider Mill owner Gary Faulkner said, "Once we get moving along here, we do up to three to four days a week of pressing, then we go through December. Then starting this year, hopefully we will go to January, generally to the end of the year."

Almost all of the juice is used to make sweet cider.

But some juice is sold for use as hard cider or apple brandy.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com