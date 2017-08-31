Apple Cider Season Now Underway

It is a sure sign that summer is ending.

Crews today began making the first batch of apple cider at Godfrey run Cider Mill in Lake City.

The apples, a mix of several varieties, are unloaded, washed then run through a grinder.

The apple mash is pressed.

The liquid is then treated with ultra violet light to ensure the cider is safe, then it is bottled for sale.

Workers are expected to use about 6,000 bushels of apples to make more than 16,000 gallons of cider of the next few months.

Godfrey Run Cider Mill owner Gary Faulkner said, "Once we get moving along here, we do up to three to four days a week of pressing, then we go through December. Then starting this year, hopefully we will go to January, generally to the end of the year."

Almost all of the juice is used to make sweet cider.

But some juice is sold for use as hard cider or apple brandy.