Caregiver Charged with Abuse Waives Preliminary Hearing

The case against an Erie caregiver charged with assaulting a patient is moving forward.

Qunisha Manus, 26, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Manus was charged with aggravated assault and witness intimidation last month.

She was working for Voices for Independence at the time and suppose to be caring for a woman with cerebral palsy at a client's home along West 5th Street in Erie.

The victim is non-verbal, but she used communication tools to tell police what Manus did to her.

Manus is accused of slapping the woman and putting her on the floor and telling her to pray for her.

She also unplugged the woman's electric hospital bed and used the cord to choke her, police said.

Her bond was lowered Wednesday from $300,000 to $100,000.

