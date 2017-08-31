Caregiver Charged with Abuse Waives Preliminary Hearing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Caregiver Charged with Abuse Waives Preliminary Hearing

Posted: Updated:

The case against an Erie caregiver charged with assaulting a patient is moving forward.

Qunisha Manus, 26, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Manus was charged with aggravated assault and witness intimidation last month.

She was working for Voices for Independence at the time and suppose to be caring for a woman with cerebral palsy at a client's home along West 5th Street in Erie.

The victim is non-verbal, but she used communication tools to tell police what Manus did to her.

Manus is accused of slapping the woman and putting her on the floor and telling her to pray for her.

She also unplugged the woman's electric hospital bed and used the cord to choke her, police said.

Her bond was lowered Wednesday from $300,000 to $100,000.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com