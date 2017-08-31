Erie County Public Library Wants Your Feedback

The Erie County Public Library is seeking your feedback as part of an online survey.

It wants to hear from patrons about the future of the libraries as it maps out its five-year strategic plan.

Library administration created the survey to determine the community's needs. The information will be analyzed and used as the library system plans upcoming collections, programs and services.

The survey will be available from Sept. 1 to 30. You can access it here.

