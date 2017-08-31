Erie County Public Library Wants Your Feedback - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Public Library Wants Your Feedback

Posted: Updated:

The Erie County Public Library is seeking your feedback as part of an online survey.

It wants to hear from patrons about the future of the libraries as it maps out its five-year strategic plan.

Library administration created the survey to determine the community's needs. The information will be analyzed and used as the library system plans upcoming collections, programs and services.

The survey will be available from Sept. 1 to 30. You can access it here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com