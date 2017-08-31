Pennsylvania's Match 6 Lottery Game Goes Daily

The Match 6 lottery game is now being drawn seven nights per week, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced this week.

The change started Tuesday.

Match 6 tickets will still cost $2 each, and the jackpot starts at $500,000. No changes have been made to how the game is played or the chances of winning.

The lottery's executive director said the new schedule for the game will give players more opportunities to win.

Players can choose six number from 1 to 49 or have the computer randomly select their numbers. The computer randomly selects two additional sets of six numbers. You can win up to four times on each ticket on each of three lines or by combining all 18 numbers.

Proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery go to programs that benefit older residents.

