New Study By Environmental Group About Possible Cuts to Great Lakes Environmental Programs

A new report is giving more ammunition to critics of a White House plan that proposes major cuts to environmental programs on the Great Lakes.

The cuts are included in the proposed Trump administration budget.

The new study by PennEnvironment says the cuts would halt progress made in recent years on pollution, algae blooms and other problems, around all the Great Lakes.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and State Representative Pat Harkins today said they support the environmental group's opposition to the possible cuts.

They hope the president will reconsider.

Harkins said, "The president ran and won Erie County. And I would hope he does not forget Erie County. And I also hope the federal legislators realize how important this is for us."

The president's proposed budget must be approved in a month to avoid a government shutdown.