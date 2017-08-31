"Little Eddie" the "Horse in a House" is Thriving

We have an update on the racehorse, whose owner went to extremes to keep his colt alive.

Back in March, Little Eddie's mother rejected him at birth, and actually tried to kill him. He then he got really sick, so his owner went to extremes.

He put down tarps and hay inside his home, and created a makeshift indoor stable in a bedroom, because it was too cold in the barn.

After weeks of intense care, Little Eddie pulled through.

And today, he's thriving and full of energy.

He'll soon head down to Florida, where he'll have much more room to run. Then in about a year, the thoroughbred racehorse will return to Harborcreek to start the process of becoming a racehorse.

It's very uncommon for a mother horse to reject its young, it happens in less than once-percent of horses.

And Little Eddie's caretaker, Tony Stabile says he has has made close friends with Val, whose mother died shortly after she was born.

The duo have become very close, "He doesn't really know he's a horse that's the problem, that's why we put Val in there to raise him because he wasn't playing and sparring, but now he's doing it because he got a girlfriend," said Stabile.

And one of Little Eddie's handlers, Brianna Carnegie, says it's wonderful to see him doing so well, "Being an animal lover it's very emotional to watch them come from something so sad and so scary and something that isn't very common, to growing up and looking like that and feeling like that and being as happy and healthy as he is," said Carnegie.

If all goes well, you may see Little Eddie on the tracks of the Presque Isle Downs in the spring of 2019.