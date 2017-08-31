Erie Family Outraged by Sentence for Deadly Crash

An Erie family is outraged by what they are calling a lenient sentence for the woman who police said caused the accident that killed their loved one.

The family of an Erie man, who died after trying to avoid an accident with another driver 2 years ago, says they plan to appeal the sentence of the woman behind the wheel.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Richmond says that motion will be filed next week.

The accident happened in April 2015 on Peach street near Cherry street.

Donald Glover Jr., 33, of Erie was killed after a driver pulled into his path of his motorcycle.

The driver, Jennifer Porath, 34, was sentenced Thursday on a charge of accidents involving death.

During sentencing, it was reveled that she was driving on a suspended license and she had 11 prior traffic citations and violations between 2003 and 2005.

We have learned that she also had a history of speeding on the road.

Thursday Judge Dan Brabender sentenced her to 30 days in prison followed by five months work release, six months electronic monitoring and two years probation.

Glover's family spoke out to Erie News Now, they say the sentence is simply not enough jail time for taking the life of their loved one.

"People that don't pay child support get more time in jail than somebody that went out and killed somebody and didn't have a license for 15 some years, she got a slap on the wrist," said Donald's brother, Darwin Gavin.

"House arrest for six months for my son's life? That's not enough, I'm sorry," said Donald's mother, Rose Glover.

A motion for reconsideration of the sentence is expected to be filed next week at the Erie County Courthouse.

Richmond tells Erie News Now the standard sentencing guidelines for the charge is 3 to 12 months in prison.