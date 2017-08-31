Fisherman Charged with Killing Wife Headed to Trial

The commercial fisherman charged with murdering his wife and tossing her body in Lake Erie, will be heading to trial.

On Thursday, Christopher Leclair, 48, was held for trial on a charge of criminal homicide following his preliminary hearing in front of Judge Sue Mack.

Leclair is also facing six additional charges, including aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, and filing fictitious reports.

During Leclair’s preliminary hearing, PA State Police Trooper Brandon Huffman took the stand, to provide details on the evidence that was collected, which led to Leclair’s arrest.

Back in June, Leclair's wife, 51-year-old Karen Leclair went missing in Lake Erie.

Trooper Huffman testified that Mr. Leclair told authorities that Karen had fallen off the back of their commercial fishing boat, the Doris-M, on June 11.

However, after reviewing surveillance video, Huffman said that the couple are seen going out on the boat together on June 10, with Mr. Leclair returning alone four hours later.

Huffman says Mr. Leclair then went out alone again on June 11, and reported her missing.

Karen's body was found on July 4, floating in Lake Erie off of the shore of Dunkirk, New York.

Her body was identified through dental records.

Investigators say Mr. Leclair shot her in the head, tied her to a large anchor, and threw her in the lake.

Through jailhouse phone calls which were monitored, Huffman says they were able to recover a revolver from Mr. Leclair's home.

Investigators have since charged his father Ernest Leclair, 74, with tampering with evidence.

Trooper Huffman also testified that they recovered ropes and anchors from the Doris-M, which are similar to what was tied to Karen's body.

They also recovered a GPS which had been turned off.

State police are still waiting for ballistic test results on the revolver.

As of tonight, a trial date has not been set.