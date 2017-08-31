Erie School District Prepares to Sell Vacant Buildings

The Erie School District is preparing to sell all of its vacant buildings. The properties could be going up for bid within the next two months.

The buildings include Emerson-Gridley and Wayne School, which were closed this year as part of a reconfiguration project. Irving and Burton schools, which were closed in 2012, and Roosevelt Middle School, which was closed in 2007. The district is also selling the former Central Kitchen on East 21st Street,



School district officials are currently walking through each building, doing inventory, and soon will establish a minimum bid amount for each structure. Randy Pruchnicki, Director of Non-instructional Support Services, says there has, already, been some interest from potential buyers.

"Actually there has been a lot of interest, even though they haven't been up for sale. There's been a lot of interest in the old Central Kitchen, Irving, and the Burton property," he said.



The school district still has to pay for utilities at those vacant buildings, so selling them will help out financially in more ways than one. The bidding process should begin either in September or October, and should last about 60 days.