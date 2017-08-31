Barber Center Aquatic Mural Highlights Work of 80 Area Artists

Visitors to the Barber National Center Aquatic Center will now be able to take in the creative work by 80 artists. The artwork is complete after several months of work by people representing The Barber Center, Stairways Behavioral Health, GE, The Regional Cancer Center, The Veterans Administration, and Erie Homes for Children and Adults all had a hand in helping. We're told the artwork, called "Tranquility" was a healing process for those involved.

Artist Lee Steadman, is the Director of Bloom Collaborative. He says, "People that use this pool sometimes have a difficult time to travel and see space and snorkeling in the tropics, so this is a way for them to actually visualize and enjoy the pool and think they might be somewhere else."

Steadman says he has also been involved with other big scale community art projects like the one here at the barber center, aquatic center, which is used by both adults and children. It's also open to the community for swim lessons, exercise lessons and swim parties.