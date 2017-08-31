Rep. Mike Kelly Invited to See Opportunity for Development in Erie

Congressman Mike Kelly toured part of east Erie Thursday afternoon.

He stopped by the E.F. Smith Quality of Life Learning Center to tour the center, grounds and Joyce Savocchio Business Park.

Gary Horton invited the congressman to show him the opportunity for economic development in the area.

Horton says developing the vacant property can help neighborhood residents become more self-sufficient.

"I think the take back is always the same issue and the same message: Working collectively together, we can get so much more done," said Rep. Kelly. "I think the country right now is divide in a way that none of us who have expected it to be or wanted to continue down that path. The best way to do that is have conversations right at home and taking that back to work with you."

"This is an example of community coming together, collaboration and unity," said Horton, executive director of E.F. Smith Quality of Life Learning Center. "When you have that, you can expect great things."

