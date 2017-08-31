Attorneys for Two Erie County Men Charged in Hazing Death Make Closing Arguments

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday evening in the preliminary hearing for 16 Penn State Fraternity brothers in the hazing death of a pledge.

Eleven attorneys issued their final statements to the judge Thursday. They include the two attorneys representing Joe Sala, of Erie, and Parker Yochim, of Waterford.

Sala faces the more serious charges, including aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter.

Leonard Ambrose, Sala's attorney, spent more than an hour trying to make it clear to the judge that the testimony from the State College detective proved Sala had "very little" to do with the events that went on that night.

Ambrose also brought up testimony from Tim Bream, who is the resident house adviser. He said the Commonwealth led the court to believe the fraternity was a dry house and no alcohol was allowed, but in reality, the frat had obtained an alcohol permit from the university, which Bream was aware of.

The attorney for Parker Yochim, who is facing lesser charges, including recklessly endangering and hazing, made his case as well.

Yochim's attorney, Ron McLaughlin argued although Yochim was involved in the text messages about providing alcohol, he simply relayed the message of a superior brother and did not instruct anyone to do anything that night.

The district attorney argued he aided and assisted with furnishing the alcohol that Tim Piazza, 19, consumed that night.

The entire case now rests in the judge's hands. He must rule if there is enough evidence for the case and current charges to proceed.

The hearing has lasted for seven days.

