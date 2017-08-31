Celebrity Bartending Night Held for Local Girl with Sanfilippo Syndrome

A local family is fighting hard, to find a cure for their daughter.

Many in the community came out to the Brewerie at Union Station, to support the family during a celebrity bartending night.

Becky and Sean Jordan's three-year-old daughter, Liv, suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome. An incurable disease that is basically childhood Alzheimer's, where kids develop until a certain point, then lose their skills.

Liv was diagnosed a few months ago, and is currently in a study program to help treat her in California.

All the money raised from the event goes towards the Cure Sanfilippo Syndrome foundation.

"She [Liv] is really, really happy sometimes, a lot of times, but then she's very frustrated other times. So that's definitely the disease playing into it, so we're just trying to get her help as soon as possible...It means so much to us as a family, the support from the community, it gives us hope and the power to move forward," said Becky Jordan, Liv's Mom.

To donate to the Cure Sanfilippo Syndrome Foundation: https://curesff.org/

To learn more about Liv and follow her story: https://www.facebook.com/cureMPS/?ref=br_rs