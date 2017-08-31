Erie School District Address Parking and Bus Concerns

"Sometimes 10, 15, 20 minutes just to get out because it's congested here. But they need to find, have some cop or somebody down here to help move the traffic," said Roy Johnson, a Grandparent to an Erie High School student.

Johnson is one of the many frustrated guardians, trying to get through the traffic of students and vehicles leaving Erie High School.

Johnson said not only is it highly congested, but the parking is terrible. He has to arrive early to get a decent parking spot.

"I get here 40-45 minutes early, just to get here," said Johnson.

Superintendent Brian Polito said the school is aware of the traffic and parking issues, and they have a meeting with the City of Erie's street department next week. He said by the end of the school week, traffic was already moving better.

"Parents start to know the traffic patterns, and find different places around the building they can drop off and pick up students, it's getting better," said Polito.

While Erie High School has been dealing with congestion problems, some of the other schools in the district rain into busing issues

"You know where the bus driver is? All the kids were so squished, and all the kids were so squished right by there, right when you walk in," said Alexis Lavery, a sixth grade student at Strong Vincent Middle School.

Lavery said she's even been knocked over on the crowded bus.

Polito said both East Middle School and Strong Vincent have seen overcrowding on the buses this week.

"Both of them we did have a few issues, but we did get students on alternate buses, and got them home. We'll continue to do that until this shakes out," he said.

He acknowledged that some parents were forced to pick up their children who didn't make it on a bus, but added the district did meet with EMTA this week, and expect the issue to be fixed by the end of next week.

Despite some of these issues, Polito said there's been a lot of school spirit through these halls. He's hopeful once the issues are resolved, it'll be a good year for all.