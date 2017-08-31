"Criminal History" amendment added to proposed Erie County anti-discrimination ordinance

Erie County Council is working on a ordinance one member says could hurt landlords.

The ordinance, No. 97, 2016, would forbid discrimination based on "gender identity," "source of income" and "criminal history."

The changes would violate the law only if someone is seeking employment or housing in Erie County.

Councilwoman Carol Loll, who said during Thursday's meeting she has experience as a landlord, believes the "criminal history" portion of the ordinance limits landlords' rights.

Loll says she agrees with the rest of the ordinance. But she's concerned the proposal will restrict a landlord's vetting process.

"If you have to let someone in with a criminal background, that might do damage to the house such as selling drugs, using that for an example," Loll said after the meeting.

Finance Chairman Andre Horton has a much different opinion. The two debated the ordinance for approximately 10 to 15 minutes during Thursday's meeting.

"In Erie County, I believe that whatever class you come from that you should not be discriminated against," Horton said.

Council is expected to vote on the proposal at next week's meeting, scheduled for Sept. 5 at 7p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard.

As Finance Chairman, Horton suggested the ordinance be considered for a second reading before voting on it. Only four of seven Council members attended Thursday's committee meetings, restricting Council from approving the first reading; Council Chairman Jay Breneman and Councilmen Kyle Foust and Fiore Leone were absent.