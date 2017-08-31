Erie County Council addresses controversial employee pay raise

A pay raise for roughly 480 Erie County employees in January 2018 will cost nearly 35 percent more than expected, according to an Aug. 28 report from our partners at the Erie Times News. Erie County Council passed that plan at a July 26 meeting.

On Thursday, members were back defending it.

"People should be compensated," said Finance Chairman Andre Horton, who represents the 2nd District. "We have some of the lowest salaries in the county. We're having a hard time retaining people."

Initially set around $500,000, the hike could cost upwards of $780,000, according to the report. The Dahlkemper administration plans to pay for the raise through health care savings.

But Councilman Ed DiMattio -- the lone "no" vote in that July meeting -- believes council wasn't given all of the necessary data.

"It was never designed to give everybody a three-percent raise and an automatic raise on top of that three-percent," said DiMattio.

This additional raise is worth an average 3.8 percent, meaning the overall raise for some employees will be nearly 7 percent. The pay raise would be the first since 1985. It would benefit mostly non-union county employees.

"We take that three percent of $540,000-some and add it to $790,000, we're granting raises in excess of $1.3 million for 2018," DiMattio added.

The pay raise is now becoming a focal point of the race for Erie County Executive. Republican Art Oligeri, blasting Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper Thursday, calling for greater oversight of taxpayer dollars.

"She certainly has not been transparent," said Oligeri. "Transparency is important for all of the voters and all of the taxpayers."

Dahlkemper was not available for comment Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

More than 700 other county employees are unionized. Supporters of this raise say the county can afford to give them raises, as well.

"I think it's moderate, I think our employees deserve it," said Horton. "And it's one that I'm proud to support."