Route 98 in Franklin Township Reopens for Labor Day Weekend

Route 98 in Erie County's Franklin Township has temporarily reopened for Labor Day weekend, PennDOT announced Thursday.

Work on a bridge replacement project about one mile south of Stancliff Road and a half mile north of Old State Road will resume Tuesday.

PennDOT's Erie County maintenance unit is performing the work.

