Family Safe After Early Morning Fire

A local family is safe after being forced out of their home by an early morning fire.

It broke out around 3 a.m Friday on West Gore Rd. in Millcreek. Volunteer crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor.

They eventually traced the source of the smoke to an upstairs bedroom.

It took less than a half-hour to put it out. A family, including some kids, all made it out OK.

A search for a cause is underway.

