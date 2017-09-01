First President, CEO Named for Downtown Erie Innovation District

Karl H. Sanchack has been named the inaugural president and CEO of the Downtown Erie Innovation District, according to a news release Friday.

Sanchack brings to the job 25 years of technology and innovation management experience from Silicon Valley where he worked in the aerospace and defense industries.

He is currently the managing director of AB Innovation LLC. The Virginia-based consulting firm concentrates on best practices in innovation.

Sanchack was selected in a national search.

He also has ties to Erie. Sanchack spent the first two years of his undergraduate education at Penn State Behrend before earning a degree in print journalism from Penn State University. He holds a Master of Business Administration, Technology Management from the University of Phoenix.

“I look forward to returning to Erie to lead this exciting catalytic innovation project,” said Sanchack, in a news release..

The Downtown Erie Innovation District is funded through a $4 million grant from the Erie Community Foundation in partnership with the Susan Hirt Hagen Fund for Transformational Philanthropy and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

Current partners with the Innovation District include Erie Insurance, McManis and Monsalve Associates, Mercyhurst University, UPMC and Velocity Network Inc.

