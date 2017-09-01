Millcreek Police Hope Public Can Help Identify Credit Card Thieves

A number of local Country Fair and Walmart locations is where Millcreek Police say two people spent nearly $1,000 worth of items on a credit card that was reported stolen. Detective Brian Henderson says the victim believes she may have left her wallet at the Country Fair location at West 26th Street and Zuck Road, earlier this month.

That credit union issued credit card was then used at other Country Fair locations including 38th and Caughey, and the Old Perry Highway, along with the Walmart locations on West Ridge Road, and Elm Street in Erie County. The credit card was also used at the Parade Street Speed Check Gas Station. All purchases were made between August 20 and 21.

Investigators are hoping surveillance photos released from Walmart can help identify the duo, who was seen in a red mini-van. Any information on who they might be or where they have been seen,otherwise, can be directed to Detective Henderson at the Millcreek Police Department at (814) 838-9515 ext. 509.