Millcreek Police Hope Public Can Help Identify Credit Card Thiev - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Hope Public Can Help Identify Credit Card Thieves

Posted: Updated:

A number of local Country Fair and Walmart locations is where Millcreek Police say two people spent nearly $1,000 worth of items on a credit card that was reported stolen. Detective Brian Henderson says the victim believes she may have left her wallet at the Country Fair location at West 26th Street and Zuck Road, earlier this month. 

That credit union issued credit card was then used at other Country Fair locations including 38th and Caughey, and the Old Perry Highway, along with the Walmart locations on West Ridge Road, and Elm Street in Erie County. The credit card was also used at the Parade Street Speed Check Gas Station. All purchases were made between August 20 and 21. 

Investigators are hoping surveillance photos released from Walmart can help identify the duo, who was seen in a red mini-van. Any information on who they might be or where they have been seen,otherwise, can be directed to Detective Henderson at the Millcreek Police Department at (814) 838-9515 ext. 509. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com