Cause of Morning House Fire Under Investigation

Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a morning house fire in the city.

The call came in around 7:45 Friday morning, for a working fire at a home in the 7000 block of Hamot Rd.

The fire is believed to have started in the bathroom. From there, it spread to a bedroom, then the attic and finally the garage.

When crews arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was visible coming from the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.