Judge: PENNCREST School Board Member Allowed to Review Invoices

A Crawford County Judge issued an order Wednesday that says PENNCREST school board member is entitled to review any invoice presented to the school board for payment.

In a document dated Aug. 30, 2017 obtained by Erie News Now, Judge John F. Spataro ruled in part "the plaintiff has a clear right to relief with respect to any of the solicitor's invoices presented to the Board for payment in the future."

"Luigi was very satisfied with the result, I was satisfied with the result," said Brian Pulito, DeFrancesco's attorney. "It's vindication for Luigi in that he's been asking for these invoices for the better part of almost two years now."

DeFrancesco asked the court Sept. 14, 2016 to issue an injunction against PENNCREST School District Superintendent Michael Healey, which would order him to turn over financial invoices to the school board. DeFrancesco said his past requests have been denied.

The legal complaint claims PENNCREST school board members do not have access to financial invoices before they vote on them.

Superintendent Healey's lawyer previously said that there is no legal basis for this complaint and it should be dismissed.

DeFrancesco made a motion to have invoices listed for a May 12, 2016 meeting, but that motion was left off the agenda. It was reportedly later amended to the agenda.

The complaint stated that Watts, as solicitor, is required to submit all invoices to the board upon demand; and as solicitor, the Board is his client.

In the lawsuit, Healey was reported as saying that the invoices are protected by the attorney/client privilege, and that opening up those invoices violates that right.

PENNCREST has 30 days to file an appeal.

