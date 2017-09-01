What happened this week (in anything but politics) - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

Posted: Updated:
Ana Johnson, CNN -

This week gave us good Samaritans, dragons and an asteroid. Let's look back at what else happened this week.

'Game of Thrones' soars

From reunions to jaw-dropping visuals, relive the biggest moments of the finale.

Harvey heroes

We love stories of people helping strangers. Kindness, y'all.

Best moments from the VMAs

Missed the VMAs and just want the highlights? We got you, fam.

Kardashian West channels Jackie O.

Not everyone was a fan of this magazine cover shoot.

William and Harry visit memorial garden

Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their mom, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

ESPN analyst quits, says football is unsafe

College football analyst Ed Cunningham resigned, citing his own concerns about players' head injuries.

Asteroid makes a (relatively) close call

Don't worry, there's no need to get Bruce Willis and his crew involved.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2017/08/10/study-football-causes-brain-damage.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com